Fierro delivers the main difficulty that Vidal may face at Flamengo: “Very important”

Gonzalo Fierro, who played for Flamengo between 2008 and 2011, took advantage of the Club’s agreement with Vidal to give some tips behind the wheel

Flamengo is looking for the G4 of the Brazilian championship where it occupies the eighth place with 21 points, four of the qualifying zone for the Liberators. In search of evolution in performance, the club’s executive has been moving in the market in search of reformulation in the cast and already has good closed names for the season.

Arturo Vidal is the newest Red-Negro reinforcement for the season, after leaving Inter Milan. In addition to him, the management of Mais Querido also hired Everton Chives, which belonged to Benfica de Portugal. During an interview with ‘Redgol’, Gonzalo Fierro recalled his time with the Rio de Janeiro team, starting in August 2008 to December 31, 2011, and gave several tips for the arrival of the midfielder.

“He will find a very demanding crowd, who will ask him to show what he has done in his career: running, scoring goals, being champion, winning every game, always playing at a high level. the years have changed a lot since when I was. quality of players they have and everything they’ve achieved is very important and logically they want to be at the top”.

Fierro also highlighted that Vidal will have no difficulty adapting to Brazilian football and establishing himself in the position. “I think Arturo will adapt quickly. Even if Flamengo is in South America, logically he will find a European club, players who participated in important, renowned clubs in Europe”.

gonzalo was not limited to designing the performance of the Vidal within the four lines. Where he took advantage and gave advice on the life of the steering wheel off field. “It is a very beautiful and football-loving city, but you must be very careful with your personal life. It is very similar to Europe there, but journalists are very concerned about players outside the club, what they do and where they are involved. Arturo has to take care of his daily life in a wonderful city”, highlighted.