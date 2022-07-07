Final of ‘No Limite’: in exclusive videos, finalists remember their trajectory | 2022

The grand finale of No Limite takes place this Thursday, the 7th, and we already have the five finalists defined! 🔥 Charles, Clécio, Ipojucan, Lucas and Victor Hugo will represent the 24 participants who went through the reality and compete for the prize of 500 thousand reais! 💰 And, as our presenter Fernando Fernandes said on ‘A Eliminação’, who decides who deserves to win is you! 📲

Rhudson Victor chatted with each of the five finalists. They remembered a little bit of their trajectory in the game, the alliances and everything that made them get here!

Yes, I used a little strategy to get along with everyone, but I made my alliances with the people I wanted to play with until the end of the program. — Charles evaluates good relationship with the tribes

It was really worth it for my game. I lived through the entirety of the game. I was able to experience the Sol Tribe, I could also experience the Moon Tribe. For my game it was special, I think it was the moment I needed. — Clécio evaluates change of tribe

Throughout the program we had many differences and situations that led us to unite. This union had nothing to do with gender or anything like that, it was about people trusting each other and holding hands with each other. — Ipojucan talks about alliances in the Moon Tribe

When I was voted out of the Sol tribe, it was a very conflicting moment for me, because I felt abandoned by my original tribe, lost in the game, I thought it wouldn’t last long, I was already going to a new tribe, I didn’t know very well how it worked in there. — Lucas recalls switching tribes

I also wanted to show that I was also strong and regardless of what he does in his life, I was also strong and I was going to beat him. I may not have won, but I did my best. I am very proud to have chosen him for this match. — Victor Hugo explains rivalry with Rodrigo

