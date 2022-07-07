Finalist of ‘No Limit’, Lucas shows a spider bite wound on the last day of recording: ‘It was challenging to follow’

Lucas is one of the five finalists of “No Limit” 2022. Along with him, Ipojucan, Charles, Victor and Clécio complete the team of possible winners of the reality edition. To mark going straight to the final, the participant shared in their networks a record of the spider bite wound they took while the recordings were still happening.

“On the day we were released, I took this photo of the spider bite wound that at that moment was already healing. It was very challenging to go on the final stretch with the pain I was feeling. I persisted. Today I am in the TOP 5 and very proud of the my trajectory”, wrote Lucas.

The participant won the spot for the final by getting rid of the last portal of the season, which eliminated Andrea last Tuesday. During the program, Lucas even tied his Tribo Lua bandana on his leg to continue in the competition and cover the wound. He also had a bandage for a while.

Lucas shows spider bite in “No Limit” 2022 Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

At the time, he had to be careful not to wet his leg with a bandage and to avoid efforts outside the competition. When he first complained of pain in his left leg, Lucas even won a proof of privilege with a pillow and a message about extra immunity.

Lucas shows spider bite in “No Limit” 2022 Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

On social media, fans worried about the injury wished the finalist of the reality better, who reassured: “It was difficult, but now everything is fine.”