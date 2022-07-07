Find out about Guilherme de Padua, convicted of the murder of Daniella Perez

William of Padua, the killer of Daniella Perez, will have the story of his crime told in the documentary “Brutal Pact”, which premieres on HBO Max on July 21. Now a former actor and pastor, Pádua starred a couple next to the victim in the soap opera “Body and soul” in 1992, by Gloria Perez, mother of the actress. greed for fame ended up motivating the crime that shocked Brazil.

How the crime was carried out

He planned the murder of Daniella alongside his wife, Paula Thomaz, at the time pregnant. The couple was arrested at the end of 1992. At the time, Guilherme was 23 years old. The two were sentenced to 19 years in prison for qualified homicide with paltry motive and impossibility of defense in 1997.

The reason, according to investigations, was that the actor was jealous of the attention that Daniella received in the soap opera, feeling that his role was “downsized”.

Arrests were made as a lawyer passed through the undergrowth where the murder took place and saw two abandoned cars and took down the license plates.

How is Guilherme de Padua?

Guilherme de Pádua was released in 1999 to serve the remainder of his sentence on parole. Today, he is pastor of the Lagoinha Baptist Church in Belo Horizonte. He remarried and came to share many moments with the family in masses and religious campaigns.

the former actor if converted evangelical in 2002. He graduated in theology with his new wife, Juliana Lacerda, in November 2017. Padua once had a YouTube channel, but it has since been deleted.