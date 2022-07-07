Fired after offensive joke, Léo Lins posts video of article in AACD and receives support from Danilo Gentili: “Always count on me”

This afternoon (6), Leo Lins shared video on Instagram of material made at the headquarters of AACD (Association for Assistance to Disabled Children), in Sao Paulo. In the caption, the comedian says that at the time it was the first time he got emotional for the entire national audience. “On the 29/06th we completed 11 years of talk show and the only time I got emotional was, ironically, in AACD. In a world of appearances, for me it’s the essence,” said the comedian.

In the description of the video, the one who showed solidarity with the comedian was the former co-worker, Danilo Gentili. You are one of the most generous and empathetic (sic) guys I’ve ever met. A friend and a brother. Me and all the people you help without blowing trumpets are lucky to get to know you for real. Your audience is lucky to have a good laugh with you,” he began.

“We live in times when what ‘says’ has more weight than ‘what is done’. It wasn’t always like this and it won’t be forever. In these troubled moments you can keep counting on me. Within all my limitations, always count on me”, concluded Danilo Gentili.

Controversy

This week, a video went viral on social media in which Leo Lins makes fun of the health condition of children with hydrocephalus. The lines did not resonate well on social networks and the artist ended up being fired from the SBT. “I think Telethon is really cool, because they help children with all kinds of problems. I saw a video of a boy inside the Ceará with hydrocephalus. On the bright side, the only place in town where there’s water is his head. The family didn’t even have it removed, they installed a well. Now the father draws his son’s water and they are all happy”, said Leo Lins to the public.