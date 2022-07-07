First bariatric surgery by SUS at the São João de Deus Health Complex is performed in Divinópolis | Midwest

Marcela Padilha Côrrea, 44, was the first patient in the history of the São João de Deus Health Complex (CSSJD), in Divinópolis, to undergo bariatric surgery through the Unified Health System (SUS). Until then, the hospital offered this type of procedure only through the private health network.

In an interview with TV Integration, Marcela told how she felt about the realization of a dream, which was to undergo surgery. It took six years of preparation with a multidisciplinary team and for 3 years she had been waiting for the procedure by SUS.

“It was a long journey, I had the follow-up of a psychologist, nutritionist, endocrinologist and underwent several exams. For me it didn’t even have to be the first [referindo-se a cirurgia] because it is something very special, but now it will be unforgettable”, he celebrated.

According to the hospital, the surgery was performed by the general and bariatric surgeon, Arilton Ferreira. The patient is doing well and her health status is considered stable.

The surgery was performed through an action developed with the Municipal Health Department of Divinópolis. The procedure was the first of a list of ten surgeries that are planned to take place through the SUS at the institution.

According to the CSSJD’s Strategies Manager, Amarildo Sousa, the bariatric procedure by the SUS means a breakthrough in improving the quality of life of the population facing problems with obesity.

“We seek partnerships through parliamentary amendments and with the Municipal Health Department [Semusa], which gave us this opening. Semusa will take care of the outpatient part, which is the pre and postoperative period, and the Hospital will handle the entire surgical part”, he explains.

Also according to Amarildo, the institution made some readjustments in the rooms sectors to receive bariatric surgery patients. At first, nine other surgeries of this size will be performed by the SUS. However, the institution is planning to increase the number of bariatric procedures in the public health network.

To apply for the procedure, it is necessary to seek a health unit, through Primary Care, and undergo the required follow-up before bariatric surgery.