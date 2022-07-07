First suspected case of monkeypox is notified by the government of Pernambuco | Pernambuco

The Pernambuco State Health Department (SES-PE) made the first notification of a suspected case of Monkeypox, a disease known as monkeypox, in the state. According to the government, the 25-year-old patient lives in Guarulhos (SP) and came to visit relatives in Paulista, in the Metropolitan Region of Recife.

The notification by the health authorities was made on Tuesday (5) and confirmed, by means of a note, this Wednesday (6). Also according to the government, the patient with the suspected case arrived in Pernambuco on June 23 (see video below).

Until Sunday (3), the Ministry of Health had confirmed 76 cases of monkeypox in the country. The notifications were registered in six states and in the Federal District (DF).

In June, the State Department of Health issued a technical note to health services on the guidelines to be adopted for disease surveillance.

Until this Wednesday, according to the government, no family member of the patient had shown symptoms of the disease.

Also according to the state, the epidemiological investigation found that the patient had contact with Europeans at a celebration in São Paulo, where he lives.

The SES-PE also said that, on June 30, he began to have fever, increased lymph nodes in the neck, skin rash, in addition to swollen lymph nodes in the genital region and groin.

Therefore, the patient sought care at AHF Brasil – Clínica do Homem Recife, on Monday (4).

AHF is a unit specialized in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of STIs, focusing on the male audience. The unit works in partnership with SES-PE’s STI/HIV/Aids Program.

At the service, a screening test was performed for the detection of syphilis, which showed a negative result, in addition to the collection of nasopharyngeal swab and smear of the lesion for analysis and determination of diagnosis.

The samples collected will be sent to the Enterovirus Laboratory at Fiocruz/RJ, reference for the diagnosis of Monkeypox.

“The Central Laboratory of Public Health of Pernambuco (Lacen-PE) will also carry out research for the detection of other diseases (arboviruses, exanthematics, enteroviruses, chlamydia respiratory viruses”, informed SES-PE.

Also according to information from the state, the patient has a health condition considered stable and is in home isolation.

The Secretariat also notified the case to the Ministry of Health (MS) and monitors the case with the Municipal Health Secretariat of Paulista.

The municipality monitors, collects additional tests and monitors close contacts.

Despite the name, the viral disease does not originate in monkeys, it was only identified for the first time in these animals. Transmission can occur through contact with an infected animal or human.

Human-to-human transmission occurs through direct contact with respiratory secretions, lesions on the skin or body fluids of an infected person, or through contact with recently contaminated surfaces or objects.

By contact with the virus: with an infected animal, person or materials, including through animal bites and scratches, handling of wild game, or through the use of products made from infected animals. It is not yet known which animal carries the virus in the wild, although African rodents are suspected of playing a role in transmitting smallpox to people.

Person-to-person: By direct contact with bodily fluids such as blood and pus, respiratory secretions or wounds from an infected person, during intimate contact – including during sex – and when kissing, hugging or touching parts of the body with wounds caused by the disease . It is not yet known whether monkeypox can be spread through semen or vaginal fluids.

By contaminated materials that have touched bodily fluids or wounds, such as clothing or sheets;

From the mother to the fetus through the placenta;

From mother to baby during or after birth, by skin-to-skin contact;

Ulcers, lesions or sores in the mouth can also be infectious, which means the virus can spread through saliva.

The main symptoms of monkeypox are:

fever

headache

muscle aches

back pain

swollen nodes (lymph nodes)

chills

exhaustion

The use of masks, distancing and hand hygiene are ways to avoid contagion by monkeypox.

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) reinforces the adoption of these measures, stressing that they also serve to protect against Covid-19.