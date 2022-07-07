Flamengo and Palmeiras guarantee a spot in the Libertadores quarterfinals; see draw and set matches

Seven of the eight quarter-final spots have been defined.

THE CONMEBOL Libertadores is approaching its final stages. This Wednesday (6th), Flamengo and palm trees guaranteed qualification for the quarterfinals of the continental tournament by eliminating tolima and Cerro Porteñorespectively.

The alviverde team will now face the Atlético-MGwho dispatched the Emelec last Tuesday (5th).

already the red-black will have a difficult mission in front of the Corinthians. O Helm arrives packed for confrontation after send Boca Juniors on penalties in the middle of Bombonera.

Another Brazilian guaranteed in the quarterfinals is Atletico-PR. The team from Paraná will face whoever advances from Strength and students. the two teams tied 1-1, in Castelão. The return takes place next Thursday (7), at 21:30, in Buenos Aires, with live broadcast by ESPN on Star+.

On the same side of the bracket, we will have an Argentine duel. O Talleres advanced after hitting the Colon and will take the Velez Sarsfieldwhich held the pressure of the River Plate at the Monumental de Nuñez and got the spot.

The quarter-final first-leg games take place from August 2 to 4. Returns are scheduled for August 9-11.

Check out the quarter-final matches:

Atlético-MG vs Palmeiras

Corinthians X Flamengo

Athletico-PR X who advances from Estudiantes vs Fortaleza

Talleres X Velez Sarsfield

Check out the complete switch:

