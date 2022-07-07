Flamengo vs Atlético-MG: Rooster wants Fifa frame in refereeing in Copa do Brasil game | athletic-mg

In the first leg, in which Atlético won 2-1 at Mineirão, the person responsible for the whistle was Luiz Flávio de Oliveira, who had a FIFA referee (Marcelo Carvalho Van Gasse), and another not (Miguel Cataneo Ribeiro da Costa) , all from São Paulo.

Sérgio Coelho made an analogy to predict that the CBF arbitration commission, chaired by Seneme, choose to send their best referees to the Maracanã game, since Atlético and Flamengo will put their best on the field.

– It will put judges capable of officiating a game of this size. Atlético and Flamengo will field the best available athletes. I’m sure the refereeing commission will put the best they have for this match, both the field referee, the flags and the VAR team, all FIFA, of course. Even because, if he selects judges of this magnitude, which is the size of the classic, if there is any problem, the arbitration commission will have done the best – completed the representative of Galo.