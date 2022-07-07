Fluminense announces Marrony | fluminense

Now it’s official: Marrony is from Fluminense until July 2023. The club announced the hiring of the 23-year-old forward this Wednesday afternoon, with Felipe Melo singing “Dormi na Praça”, a song by the duo Bruno and Marrone (who was inspiration for the player’s name). See below:

Former Vasco and Atlético-MG, Marrony was requested by coach Fernando Diniz and arrives on loan from Midtjylland, from Denmark, for €400,000 (R$2.2 million) in installments and a purchase option of €4. .5 million euros (R$ 24.8 million). He already participated in training with his new teammates this Thursday morning at CT Carlos Castilho.

– I am very happy and with a huge expectation. I arrive at a special time for me and my family. You can be sure that I will do my best to help Fluminense a lot. May the team continue to evolve and may I contribute to great performances and victories.

– I followed the team a lot at the State and now I have seen what Fluminense has been doing in the last games. The team has been playing well and showing great evolution. We have two competitions ahead of us, and if we continue to grow, I’m sure that at the end of the year we will celebrate another title together.

To sign the player, ex-Vasco and Atlético-MG, Fluminense won the competition in the market – Bragantino was also interested in the striker, and Internacional had already tried to sign him in recent months. But the protracted negotiation with Midtjylland was not easy. After comings and goings of proposals and counter-proposals, Flu agreed to pay for the loan and offered €300,000 euros (R$1.6 million) in installments. But the official “ok” from the Danes to close the deal took a while and only came after the tricolor offer rose another €100,000 (R$550,000).

But what led Fluminense to invest in a player who did not establish himself in Denmark? The answer has a first and last name: Fernando Diniz. Despite never having worked with Marrony, the coach has faced him a few times and is an admirer of the striker, mainly because of the versatility of being able to play as a winger or centre-forward.

The report also found that Diniz tried to hire Marrony when he was at São Paulo, between 2019 and 2020, and at Santos, in 2021. During the negotiation, the coach even called the striker to show his confidence and convince him to choose the Fluminense.

Internally, there is only a fear that the reinforcement will gain status as “Luiz Henrique’s replacement”, since Marrony does not have the same characteristics of the jewel sold to Betis, from Spain. His biggest highlights, for example, were playing on the left wing, opposite the side played by the kid from Xerém.

Marrony can be a kind of second striker alongside Cano in the tricolor attack, re-editing a duo that emerged at Vasco in 2020. The two have played only 11 matches together so far, as in June 2020 the Vasco team sold the young man to Atlético -MG In these 11 matches of the duo, there were four wins, five draws and two defeats. And the Argentine scored five goals in those clashes.