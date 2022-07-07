“For two reasons”; Vessoni exposes Duílio’s decision on the proposal of R$ 45 million from Torino-ITA for Cria do Terrão

The sector manager highlighted behind the scenes about the decision of the board of Alvinegro do Parque São Jorge

O Corinthians continues to stir the transfer market in the search for reinforcements to strengthen the squad commanded by coach Vítor Pereira. In addition to Yuri Alberto, who has already been hired, other names have been speculated. However, on the other hand, some players have already left and names are on the radar of other teams.

Parts of the current cast are being speculated and receiving proposals. Vítor Pereira has been giving morale to some youngsters, who have been standing out and arousing the interest of clubs. One of these players is midfielder Du Queiroz.

According to information gathered by journalist Vessoni, from the Meu Timão portal, the Alvinegro do Parque São Jorge received a proposal by young midfielder Du Queiroz. The offer would have been made by Torino, from Italy, in the region of 8 million euros, an amount that corresponds to R$ 45 million at the current price.

Also according to the investigation carried out by the sector vessoni, Timão would have refused the Italian team’s proposal for two reasons. The first idea would be to avoid embezzling the team, which has already negotiated Mantuan and João Victor, and the other would be to believe that they can receive a higher value to negotiate the athlete.

Now, Corinthians is getting ready to return to the field against Flamengo, next weekend for the Brazilian Championship Series A. It is worth noting that this duel will take place in the quarterfinals of Libertadores. In the Copa do Brasil, Timão has the advantage of 4 to 0 and can even lose by 3 goals difference to Santos, who will still advance.