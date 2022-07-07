Former owners of the area where the State Hospital will be built ask for the suspension of the tender

The construction of the State Hospital of France announced in an area of ​​31 thousand square meters, located on Avenida São Vicente, south of the city, gained another chapter this Tuesday, the 5th. was announced by Governor Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB) in early April.

The former owners of the property, through their lawyers, filed the lawsuit with the Permanent Commission for Bidding of the Health Department of the State of São Paulo, challenging the bidding notice that is in progress.

The area was already sub judice in the Vara da Fazenda Pública de Franca since when Mayor Alexandre Ferreira announced that he would allocate the land for the construction of the health unit. The former owners claim that the property was expropriated in 2012 for another purpose, for the construction of the Judiciary City, but the work did not get off the ground.

As a result, on December 29, 2020, the former owners of the area in Jardim Noêmia filed a “retrocession cumulated with compensation for material and moral damages”. They are asking for the return of the area, which was expropriated by the City in 2009, or compensation.

The former owners of the area, which is located on Avenida São Vicente, between the Jardim Noêmia and Residencial Espraiado neighborhoods, are Antonio Ganzalez Martinez and Maria de Lourdes Beretta Gonzalez. Prosecutors for the former owners of the property also notified the City Council on Tuesday.

Despite knowing about the legal action, Mayor Alexandre Ferreira (MDB) decided to send a project to the City Council, in April of this year, changing the destination of the area, giving the land to the State so that the hospital can be built there. The project was approved by the councilors.

Mayor Alexandre Ferreira was approached late this Tuesday afternoon, through his direct advice, to comment on the case and whether the action could stop the construction of the hospital, but he did not respond until the publication of this article.

According to the project, the Hospital Estadual de Franca will have 225 beds, is budgeted at R$ 230 million and should serve 750 thousand people from Franca and region.



