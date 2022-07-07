Forspoken postponed to 2023 for strategic reasons

This Wednesday (06) seems to mark revelations of dates for AAA games. As God of War Ragnarok fans celebrate the game’s November release, Square Enix has some bad news for those waiting for Forspoken: the title has been delayed to January 24, 2023.

The news was shared through the game’s official profile on twitter. In a statement signed by the publisher and developer Luminous Productions, the devs explain that the postponement was due to strategic reasons. Apparently, the game is in the final stages of production and just needs polishing.

As a result of discussions with our partners, we have made the strategic decision to move the date of Forspoken to January 24, 2023. All game elements are complete, and development is in the final stages of polishing. We want to thank you for your continued support and patience on this journey. Your anticipation for the game inspires us every day and we can’t wait to share more about Forspoken this summer!

Previously, the game was scheduled for October 11 this year. At the very least, Square Enix has promised to bring you more news of the journey starring Frey Holland (played by Ella Balinska) this winter – just wait, for now.

Forspoken will not have microtransactions

Previously, Square Enix revealed that it will not implement microtransactions in the title, although DLC is planned. See more information here!