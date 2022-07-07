Fred in nine unforgettable acts in Fluminense on and off the field | fluminense

Fred’s goodbye is getting closer: the tricolor idol says goodbye to Fluminense and his career this Saturday, in the match against Ceará, at 7 pm (Brasilia time), at Maracanã. And for the fan who already misses him even before shirt 9 says goodbye, the ge separated nine unforgettable moments of the striker for the club, both on and off the field. After all, who doesn’t remember phrases like: “what do you do, besides success?”, “Carioca has to end” etc.?

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

1 of 4 Fred, from Fluminense, after the Carioca title — Photo: Mailson Santana/Fluminense Fred, from Fluminense, after the Carioca title — Photo: Mailson Santana/Fluminense

In his two stints at Fluminense, Fred accumulated remarkable stories at the club. Upon his arrival, in 2009, when he left France, where he played for Lyon, he was welcomed by fans in Laranjeiras – on a day that even had a gaffe by then-president Roberto Horcades.

There are also moments that are remembered today in a comical way, but that had a tone of controversy when they happened. This was the case of an article in “Jornal Extra” published in 2011, about a night out by Fred and Rafael Moura with friends at a bar, where they would have consumed 60 caipisaquês.

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

In a press conference, shirt number 9 admitted that he drank, but only three and even presented the invoice to prove it (the bill even became a shirt print among fans). However, he ended up becoming a target of intimidation by fans and took the case to the police. There was also a kiss and sung in a motorcyclist, a request for the Carioca Championship to end and much more…

But shirt number 9’s career at Fluminense was also marked by achievements. If in 2010 Fred was Brazilian champion as a supporting player, in 2012 he was the man. Top scorer of the championship with 20 goals, the striker still took a wave, being decisive in the game that guaranteed the tetra for the tricolor: he scored two and participated directly in the other in the 3-2 victory over Palmeiras.

There was no lack of emotion in the marriage between Fred and Fluminense. In 2014, when he returned from the national team after the traumatic campaign in the World Cup, shirt 9 was embraced by the tricolors, who made a countdown on the path taken by the striker from his home to Laranjeiras. And at the club, several children embraced the striker, among them the player’s daughter, Geovanna.

Since returning to Fluminense in 2020, Fred has been planning his farewell to the pitch. Hired to play two more years and end his career at Tricolor, the number 9 promoted a bike marathon from Belo Horizonte to Rio de Janeiro, collecting donations to buy more than four thousand basic baskets to distribute to club employees and poor people. .

3 of 4 Fred celebrates his first title with Flu at Maracanã — Photo: Leonardo Brasil/Fluminense Fred celebrates his first title with the Flu at Maracanã — Photo: Leonardo Brasil/Fluminense

Two years later, he won the 2022 Carioca, his first title at Maracanã with the Flu shirt, and in the match against Corinthians he scored the goal that could be the last of his career. This Saturday, it’s time for the last act of one of the greatest idols in the history of Fluminense. And Maracanã will be full of fans ready to bow and be moved to say goodbye to their idol.