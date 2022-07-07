Frenchman denounced for racist threats and insults to doorman in Copacabana told police he was ‘sick and in a wheelchair’ | Rio de Janeiro

French doctor Gilles David Teboul told police that he had physical problems when he was called to testify about the case in which he was denounced for assaulting and offending doorman Reginaldo Silva de Lima, on Monday (4), in Copacabana, in the South Zone. of the city.

This Wednesday (6), the court prohibited Gilles Teboul from leaving the country.

On at least two occasions, once to the Civil Police and the other to the Military Police, Gilles said that he could not testify at the 12th DP (Copacabana) because he was a “sick person” and a “wheelchair user”, according to documents obtained by g1.

In the images in which he appears beating the doorman or according to testimonies at the police station, the French do not use a wheelchair or have difficulty walking. It’s always on its feet.

The first contact took place with the military police officer, from the 19th BPM (Copacabana), who arrived at the scene after being attacked by the doorman. To PM Marcos Vinícius Espinato, Gilles admitted the aggression but said he could not accompany him to the police station because he was sick and in a wheelchair.

The following day, Tuesday (5), a civil police officer went to the building to deliver a subpoena to Gilles to give evidence at the police station.

In his report at the police station, the police officer said that he handed the subpoena in the hands of Gilles, who “immediately said that he could not attend, as he was sick and in a wheelchair.”

But when he went down to the lobby to get the subpoena, the doctor walked and remained standing in front of the policeman without any help from other people or the aid of a crutch and a wheelchair. Gilles also refused to sign the subpoena receipt.

Gilles’ lawyer, Marcio Barros, said that on Thursday he will have access to the investigation and that the client will testify next week. He said that the client denies having offended the doorman and that he will provide the passport and that the doctor will clarify everything, collaborating with the investigation.

Doorman leaves work

The doorman who denounced the doctor for racism asked for leave from work this Wednesday (6) for lack of emotional conditions. He claims he can’t sleep or eat.

Reginaldo Silva de Lima requested leave for three days, because he is not in a position to carry out his activities at the entrance.

The doorman called the police and reported being threatened by resident Gilles David Teboul. He says he was serving a guest when Gilles, who is French, walked by and caught his attention because the service elevator door was open.

“He came back and said: ‘You incompetent. Can’t you see that the elevator door is open? You don’t have the capacity to perform this function. You black man!'”, Reginaldo said.

The doorman also said that he was attacked and threatened with death by the resident.