Friction between Vasco’s board and Andrey Santos’ businessman gives new direction to renewal

In the vice-leadership of Brazilian Serie B Championship with 31 points, Vasco is getting closer to gaining access to the competition’s elite next season. Cruzmaltino has an advantage of eight points for the first place outside the G4 and is nine points from the leader cruise.

Aiming at the course of the season, the board of the carioca club remains active in the ball market, in addition to focusing on the contractual extension of important players and ‘valuable‘ to the team. That said, Jorge Salgado has been negotiating the renewal with Andrey Santoswhich has been gaining new chapters in the last week.

According to information from the journalist Lucas Pedrosaof ‘SBT‘, the executives of the steering wheel refuse to negotiate with the Vasco management, opening conversations only with the 777 Partnersinvestor of Vasco. The incident originated after, at the last minute, the team leaders questioned the value of the contractual fine.

In view of this, the negotiations should only be finalized after the investors arrive on the team. It is worth noting that entrepreneurs in Andrey Santos still denied the recent news where it was speculated that the steering wheel was being offered to teams from the national football.