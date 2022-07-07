From the outside, Deborah Secco poses for a click, shows turned legs and gets compliments: “wonderful”

On Wednesday night (6), Deborah Secco shared a sequence of clicks on his personal profile of Instagram to show his followers how was his visit to one of the amusement parks in Orlando, United States. The records denoted the beautiful sunny day that it made in the region, justifying the micro look used by actress.

For the occasion, the muse elected one body basic and stylish white, superimposed a micro denim shorts that showed the pulp of her butthighlighted their turned legs and squandered all its beauty. To complete the lookthe cat decided to wear comfortable sneakers and high socks, golden chains and stylish sunglasses, as well as a high bun to ensure that the locks didn’t get in the way of the fun.

In the photos published on their networks, Deborah also posed next to her daughter, Mary flowerwhich combined the look with mom: denim shorts and white top. In the caption of the sequence of photos, she wrote demonstrating the reason for so much happiness: “First day of vacation at Fifi’s favorite place! In love with today!”.

In the photos the actress drew attention by the exuberant smile that did not hide the joy of muse. The fans and followers of Deborah soon interacted in the post and many compliments were made: “Beautiful! Wonderful!”wrote a fan. “Wonderful!”said another admirer. “Very wonderful!”praised a third.