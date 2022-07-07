From the ropes, ethanol and sugar go to the canvas with pre-Ukraine oil and cheaper gasoline – Money Times

worst case scenario for ethanol it’s the sugar and the Petroleum going back almost to the pre-invasion of Ukraineforming a pair with the compulsory lower state tax for Gasoline.

The price of US$ 101 on the way to closing in London, this Tuesday (5), leaving almost US$ 12 (-10.25%) on the way, throws biofuel and sugar on the canvas.

On the rope they were already with the ICMS ceiling set at 17% for fuels. Gasoline has already triggered a fall, shooting directly into the sugarcane mix.

The hydrated ethanol pictured by the Cepea for days it has not been able to charge prices at the mills (down 3.30% in the last week) and at the distributors (down 1.63% yesterday).

And sugar came with it, with lows in New York in future quotations and with breakout of long positions from funds and open interest in free fallwith operators understanding more raw material going to the sweetener.

Now, at 2:25 pm (Brasilia), the commodity for October has already dropped from 18 cents per pound, down 1.44% in retreat.

If it continues like this, with the recession in sight scaring off oil buyers, neither of the two will end up paying well the Brazilian manufacturers, the most interested.

