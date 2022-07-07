Gabi Brandt, displaying millionaire invoice only shows detachment from reality – 06/07/2022

In a series of stories published on his Instagram on Tuesday night (5), Gabi Brandt responded to a friend’s request to show her credit card statement. Without embarrassment and laughing, the influencer showed that this month she spent BRL 377,719.90. “How am I going to pay? I don’t know either”said Gabi, ignoring the fact that the invoice was debited to the account, responding to Yanka Barreiros that the R$ 300 thousand invoice was not a “meme”.

The member of the Pôncio family is not the only one celebrating her credit card expenses. Also a former participant “On Vacation With Ex”, André Coelho showed in June that its invoice was in BRL 91,208.93. In the previous month, the expense would have been BRL 67,322.23.

Gabi Brandt shows BRL 377,000 credit card bill Image: Playback/Instagram

With practice, the world of influencers, which for the most part lives surrounded by ostentation with trips to the Maldives, luxury cars or expensive jewelry or handing out money at traffic lights, seems to have reached a new level of detachment from reality. It is inconceivable that, in a country with 33 million people experiencing hunger, in which 33.4% of the population lives on up to one minimum wage, according to the IBGE, that anyone would consider it reasonable to display this type of expense as something motivating or worse: as “meme”.

What this type of content shows is that Gabi, André and so many others are completely oblivious to the reality of where they live, wrapped in the walls of the condominiums in which they live. The issue goes beyond privilege, it shows signs of alienation and lack of empathy with so many people who follow them. R$ 377 thousand spent in a month would feed several families. To satisfy your hunger, you don’t need a look of the day or an expensive bag. Not even an imported car. It needs initiative.

Once again, in episodes considered “prosaic” by many, it is necessary to ask: what kind of influence do some of these niche influencers bring? Surely she should go beyond selling hair vitamins, dancing or gym supplements. While they boast a bill that is completely out of touch with the country’s reality, most Brazilians continue to fight for the basics. It even looks like debauchery.