Gabi Brandt explains credit card bill of R$377,000 after comments on the web: ‘I don’t spend it every month’ | Sao Jose do Rio Preto and Araçatuba

Born in São José do Rio Preto (SP), Gabi became famous when she participated in the reality show “De Vacation with Ex”, on MTV.

“I don’t spend that every month. In fact, this amount was only revealed because I was on a live chatting with people and someone asked me for a pix. I even said: ‘guys, if you only knew the bill I have to pay , y’all wouldn’t be asking me to pix'”, said the influencer in Instagram stories (see video above).

“People started to insist a lot for me to say the value, I was a little reluctant, but in the end I said it because they insisted a lot. People started to make a super frill over it.”

Images of Gabi’s credit card bill were shared on Tuesday (5) by digital content creator Yanka Barreiros, who joked about the situation. (see video below).

The video in which it is possible to see Gabi’s invoice generated repercussions on the internet. Some netizens criticized it, but others took it with humor.

Therefore, the influencer explained to her followers that she does not spend the invoice amount every month. She also stated that she has traveled a lot in recent months, and that the purchase of tickets for a trip to Disney was her responsibility.

“I was responsible for organizing the trip, so the purchase of tickets was all on my card. It doesn’t mean that I paid for everyone’s tickets. It wasn’t that,” he said.

“On other trips we took, I even commented that the staff card wasn’t working outside Brazil, mine was the only one that was. So everything we spent was on my card. So many hotels, things in stores . Not only for me, but for other people. It’s okay. I didn’t pay the entire bill either. No one spent on my card and left it for me to pay everything.”

Netizens also related the influencer’s spending to the country’s social inequality.

“I help a lot of people, but why not post? If you don’t post, you didn’t. If you post, you did it to promote yourself. So I’d rather you think I don’t do it than think I’m promoting myself on top of some situation.”

“But I help a lot of people and I’m not saying that it makes me a better person. I don’t do more than my obligation. As a person with more condition, my obligation is to help other people. But I don’t keep posting here because of the obvious. I just wanted to clarify, because people are thinking I spend it every month and there’s no way.”

