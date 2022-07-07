Gabi Martins appears with a tiny animal print bikini and impressive body

Gabi Martins caused an uproar by updating their social networks with a new record. In her Instagram account, the ex-BBB was the target of much praise for appearing well at ease in a new publication.

In the records, the ex-BBB and singer appeared wearing an animal print bikini on the balcony of a building. “Miss you Rio ❤️🥰”she said in the caption of the publication.

“Eitaaaa this baby is so wonderful ❤️”, praised a follower. “What a show of a woman 😍”, drooled a fan.

See Gabi Martins’ post on social media:

was chased

Recently, Gabi Martins opened the game and told of a perrengue suffered with a boy who called himself a fan. To the podcast PodDelas, the singer said that she started being chased by him in several places she was.

“I got home and had a gift for me. A bottle, a chocolate and a jewel accompanied by a note: ‘Baby, I love you. Let’s arrange to meet’. With an acronym with the initials of his name. I looked it up on the internet and there were several texts from him talking about me. He wrote like a child. ‘I’m going to pat that little white ass’”, said the artist. “He said he was in love with me and started showing up everywhere I was. He was at a concert with my mom and he showed up there and kept staring at me. I started to get scared to walk down the street. He posted pictures with the woman with phrases about God. Believe his wife sent me a picture with him and saying I wasn’t going to destroy her family, as if I had something with him myself. Absurd,” she confessed.

Breakup with Tierry

Not long ago, Gabi Martins announced the end of her relationship with singer Tierry. In an interview with the program of Cátia Fonseca, from Band, the singer said that she learned a lot during the moments lived with the artist.

“I have learned a lot from all this. Tierry has always been amazing in my life. We started when I had left the ‘BBB’, he helped me a lot. I have special affection for him. Everything we lived through was very important. I only wish wonderful things for him. People don’t know what really happened. We had fights, but also incredible moments. We got it right. Many issues went to the media that didn’t happen. The feeling is not over, it still exists, I will always have respect for our history. We are not together, we do not know what will happen. Love transforms and friendship prevails,” she said.

