Gabigol is close to equaling Luizão in Libertadores

When swinging the net against Tolima, tonight (6), at Maracanã, Gabigol took another step on the way to reach Luizão as the greatest Brazilian goalscorer in Libertadores history. Flamengo’s number 9 reached 27 goals and is two behind the former striker.

The 7-1 triumph made the team advance to the quarterfinals of the competition. In the next phase, Dorival Júnior’s team will face Corinthians.

Luizão participated in Libertadores for Vasco, in 1998 and 1999, Corinthians, in 2000, Grêmio, in 2002, and São Paulo, in 2005, totaling 29 goals – eight for Cruz-Maltino, 15 for Timão, one for Tricolor gaucho and five by the São Paulo Tricolor.

Gabriel, on the other hand, played in Libertadores for Santos and, from 2019 onwards, for Flamengo himself. Currently, he is the top scorer of the club from Gávea in the competition, followed by Zico and Bruno Henrique, teammate, both with 16.