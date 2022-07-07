Gabriel Sara near Norwich. Find out how much São Paulo makes

Sara has 15 games this season, her last in April, when she injured her ankle (Rubens Chiri/São Paulo)

São Paulo expects to close in the next few hours the sale of Gabriel Sara to Norwich, England’s second division team. The proposal in the hands of President Julio Casares foresees the sale of the midfielder for 10.6 million fixed euros or R$ 58.8 million.

Before the hammer is struck, São Paulo and Norwich discuss details of the contract, such as the value of the productivity bonus. In other words, the final operation will exceed R$ 58 million and will be paid in installments.

The English club’s idea is to have Gabriel Sara in this transfer window, even though the player is still recovering from an ankle surgery performed at the end of April.

Tricolor had publicly made it clear that they needed at least one sale in this transfer window for 10 million euros. And the athletes who could yield such figures would be: Sara, Nestor, Wellington, Diego Costa or Pablo Maia.

With the imminent sale of Sara, Tricolor gains a breather with cash flow and strength to hire reinforcements. It is worth remembering that Norwich were recently relegated from the Premier League, after being champions of the Championship in the 2020-2021 season.

Output Rigoni: Gabriel Sara should not be the only trader in the coming days. Argentine striker Rigoni also received an offer from a Major League Soccer team.

Talks about Rigoni are not as advanced as Sara’s, but Julio Casares and company already agree on her sale. There was an internal pact to keep the striker in order to give him the chance to get the 2021 football back. But general patience has practically run out.