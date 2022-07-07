Gasoline is below R$6 at a gas station in BH after ICMS reduction

After months with the average price of a liter of gasoline above R$7 in Belo Horizonte, the price has dropped below R$6 at at least one gas station, according to research website Mercado Mineiro and app ComOferta. The site found a fuel offer at R$ 5.99 at the Posto Extra do Minas Shopping, on Avenida Cristiano Machado, this Wednesday (6th). It was the lowest value recorded by the site in the current survey.

The reduction occurred just over a week after the government of Minas reduced the ICMS rate on gasoline from 31% to 18%, according to the new law passed by the federal government in June this year, which sets a ceiling for the tax throughout Brazil. The Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) calculates that the tax cut can lower the price of a liter by up to R$1.86 in the state .

According to the most recent survey by Mercado Mineiro, released last week, before the tax cut, the average price of gasoline in the capital was R$7.56. Since then, it has gradually dropped in the city’s posts. Already the price of diesel continues without giving relief to truck drivers and other sectors that depend on fuel, and it remains more expensive than gasoline for the first time in nearly two decades.

Prices may drop further

The Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) calculates that the tax cuts approved by Congress should reduce the average price of gasoline in Minas by R$1.86, compared to the record of R$7.39 reached the week before the validity of the measures. The state of Minas Gerais is one of those that had the highest rates on fuel before the ceiling was imposed. Nationally, the MME estimates that the average price of a liter of gasoline will fall by R$ 1.55.

The value informed by the MME is two cents more (R$ 1.84) than that indicated by the Union of Retail Trade of Petroleum Derivatives in the State of Minas Gerais (Minaspetro), which still forecasts a fall of R$ 0.24 in the price of a liter of ethanol.

In relation to hydrated ethanol, the MME expects an average cut of R$ 0.31 per liter. In the week prior to the approval of the measures, the liter of fuel cost, on average, R$ 4.87.

At first week of federal tax cut , the average drop in the price of gasoline was R$ 0.26 per liter, according to the latest price survey by the National Agency for Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels (ANP). The ICMS cut has been gradually applied by the states.

The MME accounts consider the reclassification of fuels as essential goods, which limits the ICMS rate to 17% or 18% and the exemption from federal taxes PIS/Cofins and Cide on gasoline and ethanol until December 31, 2022.

The report sought the Government of Minas to know the forecast of the new values, and awaits a return.

