Gasoline may be cheaper in your state and you don’t even know it! check out

So far, 23 states have announced a reduction on the ICMS (Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Provision of Services) on fuel.

This reduction follows a definition by Confaz (National Council for Finance Policy), which made a change in the tax rules in the wake of the decision of the Minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court). Therefore, the change took place based on the ICMS ceiling, which aims to stop the rise in fuel prices in Brazil.

Thus, the measure adopted by the government changed the classification of fuels in the country, which from now on should be understood as essential items. Therefore, with this new classification, states are prevented from charging a rate higher than the general ICMS rate, which varies from 17% to 18% in the country.

Which states have reduced the value of gasoline?

Find out which states have already reduced the price of gasoline:

alagoas

The state of Alagoas reduced the ICMS on fuel from 29% to 17%. Therefore, the forecast is that the liter of gasoline will be reduced by up to R$ 2.49, starting to cost R$ 4.90.

amapá

The ICMS on fuels in this state will increase from 25% to 18%.

amazon

In Amazonas, the ICM on gasoline dropped from 25% to 18%, at some stations the price reached R$ 6.99.

Bahia

According to the last decree of Friday (1st), the last reduction in the ICMS calculation bases had as a parameter the average reference prices in the last 60 months.

Ceará

Reduction from 27% to 17%, so the forecast price reduction is from R$ 0.36 to R$ 0.81 per liter.

Federal District

Reduction in ICMS on gasoline from 27% to 18%.

Holy Spirit

In Espírito Santo, the reduction in ICMS on gasoline was from 27% to 17%, so the forecast for a reduction is from R$ 0.36 to R$ 0.81 per liter.

Goiás

In the state of Goiás, the rate applied to gasoline decreased from 30% to 17%. Ethanol, on the other hand, reduced from 25% to 17%. Diesel went from 16% to 14%.

maranhão

The expectation is that there will be a drop of R$ 0.38 for gasoline, R$ 2.50 for cooking gas and R$ 0.12 for diesel.

Minas Gerais

Reduction from 31% to 18%, that is, gasoline is expected to be around R$6.

For

In Pará, the reduction in the ICMS rate reached 17%. That is, in the case of gasoline, the price should decrease from R4 7.44 to R$ 6.50.

Paraíba

So far, it is not defined whether Paraíba will adhere to the 18% provided for in the new law. However, according to the estimate, the decrease in the price of gasoline will be R$ 0.94 per liter.

Paraná

Reduction from 29% to 18%, therefore, there will be a reduction of R$0.50 to R$0.60 in the price of gasoline.

Pernambuco

The ICMS rate for gasoline dropped from 29% to 18%, so the drop can reach R$ 0.93 per liter of gasoline.

Rio de Janeiro

In the state of Rio de Janeiro, the gasoline rate will be reduced from 29% to 18%, which could lead to a drop of R$ 0.93 in prices.

large northern river

The ICMS rate referring to fuels, electricity and natural gas will be reduced from 29% to 18%. Therefore, the expectation is that the price will fall to R$ 1.

Rio Grande do Sul

In Rio Grande do Sul, the ICMS on gasoline dropped from 25% to 15%.

Rondônia

In this state, the ICMS will be reduced from 26% to 17% for gasoline.

Roraima

In 2021, the government of the state of Roraima had already reduced the ICMS rate for cooking gas from 17% to 12%. In 2022, alcohol and gasoline will fall from 25% to 17%.

Santa Catarina

In Santa Catarina, the governor signed a Provisional Measure that aims to reduce ICMS on electricity, alcohol, gasoline and communications to 17%.

Sao Paulo

In São Paulo, the reduction in gasoline was from 25% to 18%. Thus, a reduction of R$ 0.50 per liter is expected.

Sergipe

In this state, a reduction of R$ 0.18 in the liter of diesel and 0.45 in the value of a liter of gasoline is expected.

Tocantins

For this state, there will be a decrease from 27% to 18% in the ICMS on ethanol and gasoline. With this, the estimate is that gasoline will decrease from R$ 7.89 to R$ 6.49.

