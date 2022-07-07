Gasoline: Ministry estimates a reduction of up to R$ 1.55 after ICMS is fixed – Economy

Gas station attendant fills up car
Gasoline can be up to 21% cheaper at gas stations (photo: Minervino Jnior/CB/DA Press)

The Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) published this Wednesday (7/6) the impact that the reduction of taxes on fuels may have on fuel pumps. The ministry estimates a reduction of R$ 1.55 in the liter of gasoline and of R$ 0.31 in the liter of hydrated ethanol in relation to the prices seen in the week of June 19 to 26.

The estimate is based on Complementary Law (LCP) 194/2022, sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on 6/23, which sets the maximum rate of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) on essential goods at between 17% and 18%. The law still classifies fuels, natural gas, electricity, telecommunications services and public transport as essential.

Regarding diesel, the provision determines that the ICMS calculation base is the moving average of the prices for the consumer practiced in the last 60 months prior to the fixing, in addition to zeroing federal taxes – PIS/Pasep, Cofins and Cide – on gasoline and ethanol by the end of this year.

The estimated drop of R$ 1.55 in gasoline represents a reduction of 21%, while that of R$ 0.31 in ethanol represents 6.3%. The MME also released a table with the expected reduction for each product and in each state.

Check out the estimate of potential impact on prices:

Table
Estimate of potential impact on fuel prices (photo: Disclosure/Ministry of Mines and Energy)

