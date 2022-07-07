Gasoline price should fall further on account of THIS measure; check what it is

The law that limits the collection of taxes on products and services considered essential, recently signed into law by the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), provides for reductions in fuel prices. Basically, the measure creates a ceiling for the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS), reducing its incidence on the Gasoline and diesel.

Read more: Government asks for priority in the payment of Aid Brazil of R$ 600

This rule that limits the application of the tax also supports the electricity bill, communication services, public transport and the value of the gas cylinder. According to the text of the measure, the value of the IMCS in the states for these items should be around R$ 17% and 18%, no more.

Check below the places where the reduction can already be felt!

List of states that reduced ICMS on fuel

So far, about 21 of the 26 Brazilian states, plus the Federal District, have joined the ICMS reduction. The first of them to announce the new rate was São Paulo, which used to charge 25% and now 18%. In Goiás, the percentage also dropped, from 29% to 17%. In the national average, gasoline should fall by R$ 0.43, for example.

Here is a list of places where fuel is cheaper:

Minas Gerais; Rio de Janeiro; Santa Catarina; Rio Grande do Sul; Paraná; Holy Spirit; Sergipe; Goiás; Amazon; Ceará; Amapa; For; Rondônia; Roraima; Alagoas; Bahia; Paraíba; Pernambuco; Maranhao; Large northern river; Federal District.

It is important to note that, even having adhered to the reduction, some states, as well as the DF, filed a lawsuit with the Federal Supreme Court (STF) questioning the constitutionality of the ICMS ceiling. One of the problems cited by the governors is the loss of revenue, which can affect services in the areas of education and health.