Gasoline will fall by R$ 1.86 per liter in Minas, says federal government

The Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) calculates that the tax cuts approved by Congress should reduce by BRL 1.86 the average price of gasoline in Minas, in comparison with the record of BRL 7.39 reached in the week before the measures took effect. The state of Minas Gerais is one of those that had the highest rates on fuel before the ceiling was imposed. Nationally, the MME estimates that the average price of a liter of gasoline will fall in BRL 1.55.

The value informed by the MME is two cents more (BRL 1.84) than that indicated by the Union of Retail Trade of Petroleum Derivatives in the State of Minas Gerais (Minaspetro), which still forecasts a drop in BRL 0.24 in the price of a liter of ethanol.

As for hydrated ethanol, the MME expects an average cut of BRL 0.31 per liter. In the week prior to the approval of the measures, the liter of fuel cost, on average, R$ 4.87.

The report sought the Government of Minas to know the forecast of the new values, and awaits a return.

At first week of federal tax cut , the average drop in the price of gasoline was R$ 0.26 per liter, according to the latest price survey by the National Agency for Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels (ANP). The ICMS cut has been gradually applied by the states.

The MME accounts consider the reclassification of fuels as essential goods, which limits the ICMS rate to 17% or 18% and the exemption from federal taxes PIS/Cofins and Cide on gasoline and ethanol until December 31, 2022.

The measures are part of the federal government’s effort to curb inflation on the eve of elections and thus improve Bolsonaro’s popularity. The shortage of various items, such as fuel, is seen by members of the president’s campaign as the main obstacle to reelection.