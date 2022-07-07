Genial/Quaest: Difference between Lula and Bolsonaro in the Northeast drops 16 percentage points – 06/07/2022 – News

The Genial/Quaest poll released this Wednesday (6) shows that former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) maintains the leadership of the presidential race, with 45% of voting intentions in the first round, against 46% of the sample. previous release, released on June 8. President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), candidate for reelection, remains in second place with 31% of voting intentions, against 30% in the previous poll. The difference between the two fell from 16 to 14 percentage points (pp), oscillating within the margin of error. However, the survey indicates Bolsonaro’s recovery in the Northeast, where the difference to the PT opponent dropped 16 percentage points.

reproduction In all regions, Lula continues to lead the polls. The South is the region where the difference between PT and Bolsonaro is smallest

According to the survey released this Wednesday, in the Northeast, a region where the PT has always had a large advantage in a presidential race, Lula leads with 59% against 22% for Bolsonaro. However, last month the advantage was greater, with Lula leading with 68% against 15% of the current president. Among women, in June, the survey showed 50% to 22% for the PT. This month, Lula’s lead has dropped to 46% and Bolsonaro has grown to 27%.

Even with the current president’s recovery in the Northeast, Lula continues to lead the poll in all regions of the country, with results within the margin of error in the Center-West (39% to 35%) and slightly above the margin of error in the Southeast (38 % to 33%). In the North, the pro-Lula advantage is 48% to 32%. In the South, the former president has 40% of voting intentions against 32% for Bolsonaro.

At Genial/Quaest, Ciro Gomes (PDT) remains in third place, with 6% of voting intentions, against 7% in the previous poll. Then come André Janones (Avante), with 2%, the same percentage as in the previous survey, and Simone Tebet (MDB), with 2%, in the previous one she had 1%. Blank, null and undecided votes add up to 6%. Those who will not vote also add up to 6%. In the second round projections, Lula would beat Bolsonaro by 53% to 34%. In terms of rejection, Bolsonaro scored 59% and Lula 41%.

Despite still indicating a possible victory in the first round of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), the 13th round of the Genial/Quaest poll, according to its analysts, shows that the dispute for the Planalto Palace has become tighter.

The economy continues to be seen as the country’s main problem, for 44% of the interviewees, and the reduction in ICMS was pointed out as a factor – by 27% of the interviewees who do not intend to vote for either Lula or the president – that could increase the chance to vote for Bolsonaro.

In this group, 26% said they can vote for the president because of the subsidy for truck drivers and another 20% became more sympathetic to the president thanks to the change in the president of Petrobras. The increase in Auxílio Brasil, the arrest of former minister Milton Ribeiro and the resignation of Caixa’s president, Pedro Guimarães, had little effect on this group.

The government’s negative assessment remained at the same level between June and July: 47%. The positive rating increased from 25% to 26% and the regular rating dropped from 26% to 25%, but within the margin of error. For 52% of Brazilians, the government is worse than they expected: for 26%, neither better nor worse; and for 20%, better. Today, 45% of the electorate say they prefer a victory for Lula, against 30% who are rooting for Bolsonaro. In July 2021, these numbers were, respectively, 41% and 24%.

The Genial/Quaest poll surveyed 2,000 people over 16 between June 29 and July 2, in interviews at voters’ homes in 27 states. Since July 2021, Genial/Quaest has been carrying out polls of voting intentions for the presidential elections. It is the longest series of surveys carried out in person in the country.

The confidence level of the Genial/Quaest survey is 95%, with a maximum margin of error of 2%, up or down, in relation to the total sample. The survey is registered with the Electoral Court under number BR 01763/2022.

Estadão Content