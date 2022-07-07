Gentili defends Leo Lins after the comedian’s dismissal for mocking a disabled child

Danilo Gentili expressed his support for Leo Lins (photo: SBT and Disclosure)

Danilo Gentili used social media to support friend and former employee Leo Lins this Wednesday (6). The comedian was fired from SBT after mocking a child with hydrocephalus in a stand-up comedy show. He commented that he had seen the child’s story at the AACD.

Leo shared a video on social media in which he made a report for “The Night” at one of the AACD headquarters. “On the 29/06th we completed 11 years of talk show and the only time I got emotional was, ironically, on @aacdoficial. In a world of appearances, for me, the essence is worth it”, he wrote in the caption.

Danilo Gentili, his former boss, defended the comedian who was fired with the agreement of Silvio Santos. “You’re one of the most generous and empathetic guys I’ve ever met. A friend and a brother. And all the people you help without blowing trumpets are lucky to get to know you for real,” he wrote.

And he added: “Your audience is lucky to have a good laugh with you. We live in times when what ‘says’ has more weight than ‘what is done’. It wasn’t always like this and it won’t be forever. In these troubled moments you can keep counting on me. Within all my limitations count on me always.”

the comedian Leo Lins, who was part of “The Noite”, by Danilo Gentili, was fired, this Monday (4), from the staff of SBT. He made a joke mocking a child with hydrocephalus.

During his new stand-up comedy show, Léo stated that he watched a video of a child in Ceará with the condition and insinuated that this was a way for the family to have access to water. He comments that the video in question would have been released by Telethon, the solidarity campaign supported by SBT for over 20 years.

In an official statement, the Association for Assistance to Disabled Children, the AACD, stated that the “extremely unhappy and capableist” comment is not acceptable. “This type of ‘joke’ is in extreme bad taste and inappropriate in the society we live in today, as it goes against the grain of a more inclusive world for which we fight every day”, he points out.

The text also states that the comedian “attacks people with hydrocephalus, calls people with disabilities ‘children with various types of problems’, shows disrespect to the residents of Ceará” and asks for a public apology.