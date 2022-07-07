Giovanna Antonelli puts microdermal piercing in an unusual place and the web reacts: ‘It will become fashionable’ | celebrities

Published 07/07/2022 08:29 | Updated 07/07/2022 08:35

Rio – Giovanna Antonelli had a microdermal piercing in her lap, above her breasts, and shared the result with fans through Instagram, this Wednesday. The actress showed the entire procedure for placing the jewelry in a video and admitted that she loved the result. Her new accessory has already become popular with netizens. Some even said that it will become a trend.

In the video, Giovanna joked by putting the microdermal piercing, which leaves a piece inside the skin and the pebble visible. “What am I doing with my life? Quick, I don’t want to die.” Soon after, she showed the result and celebrated: “It was perfect, I loved it”. In the caption, the actress, who is in the cast of ‘Travessia’, the next 9 pm soap on TV Globo, wrote: ‘My inventions’.

Netizens immediately reacted to the news. “Done! Now I want this piercing”, commented one. “Now everyone will put it on,” said another. “This will become fashionable!”, opined a third.

