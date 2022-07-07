Global inflation ‘pushes’ more than 71 million people into poverty in developing countries, says UN | Economy

The global cost of living crisis is pushing 71 million more people into poverty in developing countries, warned this Thursday (7) a new report published by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

Achim Steiner, UNDP administrator, said an analysis of 159 developing countries showed that the rise in prices for key commodities this year was already affecting parts of sub-Saharan Africa, the Balkans, Asia and elsewhere, according to Reuters.

UNDP has called for tailored action, and is seeking direct cash donations to the most vulnerable countries. He wants richer nations to scale up the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) they created to help poor countries during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Unprecedented price hikes mean that for many people around the world, the food they could afford yesterday is no longer available today. This cost of living crisis is pushing millions of people into poverty and even starvation. breathtaking speed,” Steiner said. “With that, the threat of increasing social unrest grows every day.”

Brazil returns to the UN Hunger Map

According to the report, countries have been trying to reduce the worst impacts of the recent crisis by using trade restrictions, tax cuts, subsidies for energy expenditures and direct cash transfers.

For the author of the report, however, energy subsidies can help in the short term but, in the long term, they encourage inequality. “They offer some relief like an immediate ‘band-aid’, but they can do worse damage over time,” says George Gray Molina.

This type of subsidy disproportionately benefits the wealthiest population, with more than half of the benefits going to the richest 20%. In contrast, cash transfers are generally aimed at the poorest 40%, according to the document.

“Money in the hands of the people who are suffering the most from the astronomical increases in food and fuel prices will have a broad positive impact,” says Molina.

The UNDP points out that, in the 12 months until May, the global prices of the main energy and food commodities had sharp rises.

See the variations pointed out in the report:

Natural gas: 166.8%

WTI Oil: 73.5%

Brent Oil: 66.8%

Gasoline: 82.5%

Wheat: 63.9%

Sunflower oil: 42.4%

Corn: 14.3%

On Wednesday, a report by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) pointed out that more than 60 million Brazilians already suffer from food insecurity.

The document shows that the number of people who have dealt with some type of food insecurity was 61.3 million – practically three out of every ten inhabitants of Brazil, which has an estimated population of 213.3 million. Of this total, 15.4 million faced severe food insecurity.