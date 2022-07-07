Globo invites Rodrigo Mussi to present an important picture of the programming, says columnist

Rodrigo Mussi has already assumed that the focus after the accident is to study to get a position as a presenter on a TV station and everything indicates that the boy’s dreams are about to come true. That’s because this Wednesday (6), the columnist Patricia Kogutfrom the newspaper The globerevealed that the ex-BBB 22 received a proposal to act in the coverage of the Rock in Rio.

The role of the commercial manager has not yet been defined, but everything indicates that the boy will collaborate behind the scenes of the shows, interviewing famous, celebrities and giving more details about the festival. It is worth remembering that other confined exes have already played this role as Camilla de Lucas and Ana Clara.

sibling bullshit

This week, Rodrigo became involved in another controversy, this time with his brother. That’s because when answering questions on Instagram, the young man clarified that the relative is blocked, which indicates that the relationship between the two is not going well. The former popcorn commented on the matter and said that it is a “family matter”.

“Guys, passing by to say that I will not respond to a person I love on social media, which is not even the space for this. I understand that family matters are resolved in the family. My heart knows he is one of the most important people in my life.” Rodrigo through your profile on twitter.