Globo makes it worth watching again on Saturdays and scales iconic soap opera

According to information from TV Bahia, an affiliate of Globo, the carioca station will change the Saturday schedule to attract a new audience.

To precede ‘Caldeirão do Mion’, the station will replace films with compacts from ‘O Cravo e a Rosa’ in a new version of ‘Vale a pena ver de novo’.

If the change is confirmed by the broadcaster, this Saturday (9th), Globo will start showing the plot that gained much prominence, both in the original passage and in the reruns.

Globo’s intention is to favor Caldeirão with Mion and hold an audience for his program, which would be right after the soap opera.

AFTER 20 YEARS, BUSCAPÉ HAS A LIFE CHANGE

Buscapé has changed a lot after 20 years of the original plot airing, despite the change, he still reminds a lot of the young and clumsy boy who amused Brazilian families.

Luiz Antônio do Nascimento, who gave life to Buscapé, likes to transmit information to people. The artist is responsible for taking care of a theater school alongside his wife, Lívia Santiago.

The artist even left television, but continued in the field of dramatic art with “L2 In Cena”, the name of the theater school.

The Buscapé actor pointed out that he met his wife at the age of 13, in an interview with Patrícia Kogut: “We met at the time of O Cravo e a Rosa and, a while later, we met again and never let go. The school allows us to experience a lot. At first, we wrote sketches and then whole shows.”