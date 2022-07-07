Globo tests O Cravo e a Rosa on Saturdays to raise the ratings of Caldeirão

Globo will test another change in its programming starting this week: in an unprecedented move, the station will use Sessão de Sábado to show a compact of the best moments of the week’s chapters of O Cravo e a Rosa. The novelty, initially valid only in the coverage area of ​​Rede Bahia, is part of a package of reformulations of Saturday’s grid. At the same time, there will be another test: São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte, Recife and Brasília will have a bigger Globo Esporte on this day of the week, serving as a showcase for the football round.

In addition to serving as a measure to increase the ratings of Caldeirão with Mion, the test also serves as a laboratory to eliminate the presence of Marcius Melhem from the programming: fired by the broadcaster in 2020, the comedian remained on the air because of the incessant reruns of Escolinha, shown to most of the country on Saturday afternoons. The report of Pop TV found that the channel is in a hurry to eliminate the last remnant of the comedian, especially due to the unfolding of the harassment scandal that involves him and has returned to guide the press in recent days.

The damage containment movement, however, will not only be done to disassociate Globo from Marcius Melhem: the rerun of the humorous does not register good ratings in most of the country. However, the production of content made exclusively for the time that precedes Marcos Mion’s program is unfeasible: the space is entirely destined for the station’s affiliates to broadcast regional attractions. The Escolinha, as well as the Sessão de Sábado, are aired only in cities that do not have enough local content for the track.

The selection of the compacts of O Cravo e a Rosa for the Saturday Session also aims to reduce the waste of films with a space that is not even broadcast on national television. With the advancement of streaming platforms, which not infrequently demand exclusivity in their content, the audience leader’s catalog of film productions has decreased a lot, and the casting of feature films has become more cautious. That’s why, for example, Corujão came to an end on weekdays, being exchanged for reruns of Cara e Coragem and Vai Que Cola.

In the case of the larger editions of Globo Esporte, which will initially be tested only in cities directly controlled by the head of the network, the change in programming is an attempt to calm the spirits of the network’s affiliates. Several regionals complained about the increase in the duration of the local lunchtime news, which gained another 15 minutes across the country, saying they didn’t have enough content for so much production time — until the end of June, only regions with problematic audiences started the TV Square at 11:45 am.

The expansion of sports on Saturdays, when journalists suffer the most to have content, was the way Globo found to alleviate the exhaustion of the regional teams — on this day, it is usual for the same team to be responsible for closing the two editions of the news. locations. Globo Esporte, even though it is also made by affiliates in most of the country, has the help of reports previously sent by Agência GE, which also provides live input signals from reporters spread across the country even for local editions.

As soon as the broadcaster proves that its analysis is correct (the network’s research department says that the audience for the track will not change much), the new Globo Esporte schedule will be implemented nationally. In the case of the compacts by O Cravo e a Rosa within the Sessão de Sábado, this is a more complex change: for now, the station treats the matter only as a “one-off initiative” by the affiliate — read the station’s complete position in the end of this text.

Other similar moves have already been made in other regions: in 2013, the station carried out tests simultaneously in Vitória and Brasília to define its new evening schedule. At the Espírito Santo affiliate, Sessão da Tarde began to be broadcast after Jornal Hoje, while Video Show was transferred to the 5 pm slot, double with Malhação. For the country’s capital, only Sessão da Tarde and Vale a Pena Ver de Novo had their schedules reversed. The second arrangement was more successful and was deployed nationally, continuing to this day.

consulted by the report of Pop TV, Central Globo de Comunicação confirmed the news in the schedule. “The exhibition of the summary of O Cravo e a Rosa on Saturdays is a one-off action only by Rede Bahia. The screening will be within the Saturday Session slot. In the case of Globo Esporte, the change is part of a strategy for local programming on Saturdays and is valid only in certain squares”, said the broadcaster.