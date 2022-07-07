Government estimates a reduction of R$1.55 in the price of a liter of gasoline with recent measures

Ministry of Mines and Energy publishes study on the impact of ICMS cap approved by Congress

Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil

Government tries to fight fuel inflation through tax cuts



O Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) published a study in which it evaluates the impact of recent measures to contain the rise in the price of fuelsand estimates that the price of Gasoline may have a drop of up to R$1.55 per liter on average. On June 24th, the law passed by Congress came into force that determines a ceiling of 17% on the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) for sectors such as fuel, energy, communications and public transport. In the first week of the measure, the average price at Brazilian gas stations dropped from R$7.39 to R$7.12, according to a calculation carried out by the National Petroleum Agency (ANP), while the States gradually determine the application of the law.

With the highest rates on gasoline before the ceiling was imposed, Rio de Janeiro and Minas Gerais have the greatest impacts estimated by the MME: R$1.94 and R$1.86 per liter, respectively. In São Paulo, the expected reduction is R$ 1.36 per liter. The values ​​take into account the average price of R$ 7.39 at the stations measured by the ANP in the week between June 19 and 26. The Ministry also informed that it expects a drop of R$ 0.31 in the average price of a liter of hydrated ethanol. In the week prior to the approval of the measures, the liter of biofuel cost, on average, R$ 4.87.