“Great time to…”; Mauro Cezar suggests that Fla replace Rodinei and 1 more to repatriate R$ 46.7 million striker

The striker, who is an old acquaintance of the Nation, has already signaled a desire to return to Mais Querido

O Flamengo has been moving and stirring the transfer market in search of players who can arrive to strengthen the team led by Dorival Júnior. There is a great expectation that some players will reach the mengão and that others can leave.

Mauro Cezar took advantage of the good performances of two contested players in Rubro-Negro Carioca to indicate a negotiation of exchange between the pair and a striker, who is an old acquaintance of the Nation. He suggested, in a good-natured tone, that Fla replace Léo Pereira and Rodinei for Michael.

“Great time for someone to show up and sign the Leo Pereira-Rodinei combo. Would the Saudis be willing to trade this powerful duo for Michael?”wrote the journalist and commentator on his official Twitter profile.

“The truth is one: I want to return to Brazil. I have a promise. If I promise you, I’ll keep it. If I don’t promise, then there’s nothing. Now, if I promise, I deliver. I have a promise with Marcos Braz. Nothing is defined yet. Neither to go (to return to Arabia) or to stay… nor have I bought my ticket yet (to return to Al-Hilal). The day I return to Brazil, he will always have the preference. For the affection, for the attention, for the respect for what he has for me. If there are two or three clubs interested, for example, he will be the first”declared Michael in an interview with Alê Oliveira.

According to data published on the website transfermarkta portal specialized in the transfer market, the 26-year-old striker has his economic rights assessed in the amount of 8.5 million euros (which corresponds to approximately R$ 46.7 million at the current price).