Griner, arrested in Russia, pleads guilty to drug transport | basketball

This Thursday (7), Brittney Griner, the American basketball star, pleaded guilty to the charge of large-scale drug transport at the second hearing of his trial in Russia, but denied that he committed the crime intentionally. The penalty can reach 10 years in prison.

– I’d like to plead guilty, Your Honor. But there was no intention. I didn’t want to break the law. I would like to give my testimony later. I need time to prepare,” Griner said, speaking low in English, then translated into Russian for the courtroom.

Brittney Griner WNBA USA — Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Detained at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport since February 2022 with a “significant amount” of THC (made up of marijuana) in the form of hash oil, which is illegal in Russia, equivalent to 0.56 grams, Griner had his trial started on July 1. The next hearing will be on July 14.

The statement came days after the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury center wrote a letter to US President Joe Biden, urging him to step up US efforts to bring her home.

– I know you’re dealing with so much, but please don’t forget about me and the other American detainees. Please do everything you can to bring us back home,” wrote the two-time Olympic gold medalist with the US national team.

The White House, for its part, spoke with Griner’s wife, Charelle, last Wednesday (6), and assured that efforts are being made to free the basketball star “as soon as possible”.

At a rally at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Charelle stated that she “honestly cannot rest until Griner is home”.