Guarulhos Airport will have a luxury terminal with limousine service; operation is expected to start in 2023 | Sao Paulo

Guarulhos Airport will have a luxury terminal with limousine service; operation is expected to start in 2023

São Paulo International Airport, in Guarulhos, will have a luxury terminal from 2023.

GRU Airport, the concessionaire that manages the airport, signed this Thursday (7) a 40-year commercial agreement with the subsidiary of the Canadian aerospace company AEPM International for the construction of the space. The investment is estimated at R$ 80 million.

The initial cost for using the space is estimated at $150, that is, at the current price, R$ 814.

According to the company, it will be the first VIP terminal in South America and the largest in the world of its kind.

The building will have 5,100 m² and is scheduled to open at the end of 2023. More than 100,000 passengers per year are expected to use the VIP terminal by 2045.

Limousine, pets and high pressure shower

The terminal will offer the services available at the airport, including security, baggage handling, duty-free shopping, car rental and limousine services, cargo.

According to the company, the passenger will arrive at the terminal in a limousine. A messenger will take your luggage and check-in will be accompanied by a host.

The project includes a business area, children’s area, area for pets, space reserved for smokers, sleep lounge, concierge, ironing and shoeshine service, in addition to high pressure showers.

A Brazilian chef will be responsible for the typical food menu in the dining area. Brazilian architect Carlos Rossi was selected to design the terminal environment.

