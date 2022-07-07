Gynecologist gives tips to improve the quality of life in menopause

THE menopause is a natural period of woman aging and mark the end of fertilitycausing physical, psychological, hormonal and sexual changes. However, despite advances in certain areas of women’s healththis phase is still surrounded by myths and, therefore, is commonly identified as a factor for low quality of life.

Anamarya Rocha, gynecologist exclusive to JK Estética Avançada, explains that To reach menopause there is a period of preparation, called climacteric, between the ages of 45 and 55. “In this phase, the drop in estrogen (a hormone produced by the ovaries) can cause several symptomssuch as hot flashes, dizziness, palpitations, night sweats, sleep disturbances, depression, irritability, menstrual irregularitygenital dryness and greater propensity for urinary tract infection”, he highlights.

Other common symptoms, but little exposed, according to the doctor, are: lack of libido and arousal, lack of orgasm and pain during intercourse.

“In the long term, the drop in estrogen can increase the risk of heart diseasescause osteoporosis and contribute to obesity, diabeteshigh cholesterol and Alzheimer’s”, adds the expert. However, these possible factors do not prevent a healthy and quality life.

Anamarya argues that, when it occurs around the age of 50, the menopausal woman “has about 1/3 of her life, which can and should be lived in a healthy, lucid way, with pleasure, activity and productivity”.

Tips to improve the quality of life in menopause

The period is natural, transitory and cannot be avoided. Thus, does not exist menopausal medicine. However, gynecological follow-up is essential, especially for women who experience the symptoms more intensely. hormone replacementfor example. “Treatment should be individualized, considering the severity of symptoms, potential adverse effects and personal preferences”, explains the specialist.

The guideline for all women who reach menopause and want to improve their quality of life during this phase is: maintain a healthy lifestyle, with a balanced diet and physical exercise.

Here are seven essential tips (with proper follow-up) to alleviate the effects of menopauselisted by gynecologist Anamarya Rocha:

• Practice physical activities, to prevent the typical menopausal weight gain;

• Start a pelvic floor muscle strengthening program, to prevent problems such as urinary incontinence;

• Carry out exercises weightliftingto keep bones strong and reduce the risk of fractures;

• Practice memory exercises, crosswords and other types of thinking gamesin order to decrease the risk of memory loss;

• Limit the consumption of processed foods and follow a diet rich in vegetables, healthy fats and nutrients such as calcium and vitamin D, to maintain healthy skin and hair and prevent diseases such as osteoporosis;

• Develop and maintain good sleep habitsto combat potential problems of the type, as well as avoid mental confusion and low libido;

• Keep appointments, exams and dialogue with your gynecologist up to date.



