Haddad is 1st in SP; Garcia and Tarcisio draw

A survey by Quaest Consultoria, contracted by Genial Investimentos and released today, points to former mayor Fernando Haddad (PT) in the lead in the dispute for the government of the state of São Paulo in the stimulated scenario — when respondents receive a preliminary list of pre-candidates. The PT oscillated negatively by one point, from 39% to 38%, compared to the same scenario tested in a survey released in May.

Former minister Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) fluctuated positively, from 14% to 15%, while governor Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB) grew from 9% to 14%. As the margin of error is plus or minus 2.4 percentage points, the two are technically tied.

Respondents who declared blank, null or do not intend to vote added up to 23%, and those who were undecided were 10%.

This tested scenario does not have the name of former governor Márcio França (PSB), who, according to Folha de S.Paulo, warned allies that he is going to run for a seat in the Senate. The poll also does not include the former mayor of São José dos Campos Felício Ramuth (PSD), who will be Tarcísio’s deputy – the information was confirmed yesterday to UOL by PSD president Gilberto Kassab.

In this scenario, Haddad has more voting intentions (38%) than the sum of the opponents (Tarcísio and Garcia – 29%), which would indicate that the election could be defined in the first round with the election of the PT. The tested scenario, however, has only three candidates, which should not occur since more names are expected in the dispute. In addition, respondents who declared a white vote, null, who do not intend to vote and those who are undecided amount to 33%, a high percentage.

See the numbers below:

Scenario without Márcio França and Felicio Ramuth

Fernando Haddad (PT): 38%

Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans): 15%

Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB): 14%

White/null/does not intend to vote: 23%

Undecided: 10%

Other scenarios tested

Quaest tested two more scenarios for the first round. In one of them, with ten pre-candidates, are the names of Márcio França and Felício Ramuth; in the other, the former mayor of São José dos Campos was kept among the options.

See the numbers below:

Scenario with France and Ramuth

Fernando Haddad (PT): 29%

Márcio França (PSB): 18%

Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans): 12%

Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB): 8%

Felicio Ramuth (PSD): 1%

Vinicius Poit (New): 1%

Gabriel Colombo (PCB): 1%

Abraham Weintraub (PMB): 1%

Elviz Cezar (PDT): 1%

Altino Junior (PSTU): 0%

White/null/does not intend to vote: 17%

Undecided: 11%

Scenario without France, but with Ramuth

Fernando Haddad (PT): 35%

Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans): 14%

Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB): 12%

Felicio Ramuth (PSD): 2%

Vinicius Poit (New): 2%

White/null/does not intend to vote: 24%

Undecided: 12%

The survey interviewed 1,640 people in person between the 1st and 4th of July. The confidence index, according to the institute, is 95%. The survey was registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) under the numbers SP-05318/2022 and BR-03964/2022 and had a cost of BRL 141,300.

Spontaneous search

In the spontaneous poll, when the interviewees do not receive a previous list of pre-candidates, Tarcísio de Freitas got 7% ​​of the voting intentions. Haddad registered 5%, and France, 2%.

Considering the margin of error, the former mayor of São Paulo, supported by former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), is technically tied with the former minister of Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

França, in turn, draws with Haddad, but not with Tarcísio.

See the result below:

Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans): 7%

Fernando Haddad (PT): 5%

Márcio França (PSB): 2%

Others: 3%

White/null/does not intend to vote: 2%

Undecided: 81%

second round

The Genial/Quaest poll carried out six polls for the second round of the dispute for the government of São Paulo. Haddad beats Tarcísio and Garcia and draws on the margin of error with France.

França beats Garcia and Tarcísio, and these two tie on the margin of error.

See the numbers below:

Scene 1

Fernando Haddad (PT): 38%

Márcio França (PSB): 36%

White/null/does not intend to vote: 19%

Undecided: 7%

Scenario 2

Fernando Haddad (PT): 44%

Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans): 28%

White/null/does not intend to vote: 21%

Undecided: 8%

Scenario 3

Fernando Haddad (PT): 42%

Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB): 27%

White/null/does not intend to vote: 23%

Undecided: 7%

Scenario 4

Márcio França (PSB): 44%

Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans): 24%

White/null/does not intend to vote: 22%

Undecided: 10%

Scenario 5

Márcio França (PSB): 43%

Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB): 22%

White/null/does not intend to vote: 24%

Undecided: 11%

Scenario 6

Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB): 28%

Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans): 25%

White/null/does not intend to vote: 33%

Undecided: 14%

about the institute

Quaest is a research institute based in Belo Horizonte. Until 2020, according to data from the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), the company carried out electoral surveys only in Minas Gerais. Today, it carries out surveys on voting intentions for president. The institute has a partnership with Genial Investimentos, which finances surveys about the 2022 presidential race. The surveys are carried out with face-to-face interviews.