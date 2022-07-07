Haddad leads the dispute for the government of SP with 29%; France has 18%, shows Genial/Quaest

Former São Paulo mayor Fernando Haddad (PT) maintains the lead in the race for the São Paulo government, with 29% of voting intentions in the first round, according to a Genial/Quaest survey released this Thursday (7).

Then comes former state governor Marcio França (PSB), with 18%, and former infrastructure minister Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), with 12%. Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), the current governor of SP, has 8% of voting intentions.

Vinicius Poit (Novo), Felício Ramuth (PSD), Gabriel Colombo (PCB), former Minister of Education Abraham Weintraub (Brasil 35) and Elvis Cezar (PDT) appear with 1% each. Altino Junior (PSTU) did not score.

Whites and nulls added up to 17% of the respondents, while 11% declared themselves undecided. The survey was carried out between July 1 and 4, 2022, with 1,640 voters from the state of São Paulo, in household and face-to-face interviews.

The survey is registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under codes SP-05318/2022 and BR-03964/2022. The margin of error is 2.4 percentage points up or down.

The confidence index is 95% — which means that if the search were performed 100 times, 95 times the result would be within the margin of error.

In the scenario without France, Haddad has 35% of the voting intentions, Tarcísio has 14% and Garcia, 12%. Ramuth and Poit appear with 2% each. Whites and nulls add up to 24% and 12% declared themselves undecided.

In a scenario with only Haddad, Tarcísio and Garcia, the PT appears with 38% of voting intentions, while the former minister has 15% and the former governor, 14% (tied within the margin of error). Blanks and nulls add up to 23% and undecided, 10%.

For the second round, the survey tested the scenario between Haddad and Tarcísio, in which the PT would win by 44% to 28%. Against Garcia, Haddad would win by 42% to 27%.

In the second round scenario between Haddad and France, there would be a technical tie: PT appears with 38%, while the former governor has 36%. França would win the second round contest against Tarcísio (44% to 24%) and Garcia (43% to 22%).

In a possible second-round dispute between Tarcísio and Garcia, the former minister has 25% of the voting intentions against 28% of the current governor of São Paulo – a technical tie.

register at Impulse and receive a weekly summary of the news that moves your pocket — in an easy-to-understand way:

Related