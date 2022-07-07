Has your health plan been suspended? understand what that means

About 70 health plans were suspended by the ANS at the end of last month;

The reason is the amount of complaints from users;

Anyone who is already a customer should not stop using the plan or making payments.

At the end of last month, the regulatory agency for health plans, ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency), suspended the sale of 70 health plans from 8 different operators. However, many consumers did not understand what this means for them.

First, it is necessary to understand why these plans were suspended by the ANS. It turns out that one of the functions of the regulatory agency is to analyze the quality of services offered by health operators through Monitoring the Service Guarantee.

Between January and March of this year, 37,500 complaints were made, with a significant majority of them related to these 70 plans, so that the ANS had to intervene and carry out the suspension. Among the biggest complaints were the non-compliance with maximum deadlines for consultations, exams and surgeries, in addition to negative responses in assistance coverage. Among the affected operators are Amil, Biovida, Esmale, Saúde Brasil, Santo André, Unimed Norte/Nordeste and Unimed-Rio.

The consumer who had his health plan suspended and is worried about his coverage, can actually breathe more relieved. The health plan itself was not suspended, only its marketing to new customers. This means that the customers of these companies remain insured.

“The suspension was from the sale of new plans, not from the use of these plans they continue to work normally, payments must be made normally”, said Paula Alves, accountant and managing partner of Qualycont Serviços Contábeis.

According to the accountant, the suspension of the plans was made so that an audit could be carried out, in order to improve the service and care of the insured. The plans, in turn, can only be marketed again once ANS perceives a decrease in the number of complaints of consumers.

But what if that doesn’t happen?

The other possible outcome for these health plans, in addition to the regularization of the service, is actually the decision of the ANS to end the commercialization of these plans. “In this case, customers will have to take the shortage of these plans and look for another one”, said Paula Alves.

“The risk that the ANS does not want Brazilians to run is precisely that of having a bad service when they need it most. service, or the lack of transfers from the health plan”.