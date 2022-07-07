Head of the Gazeta is accused of guiding the exchange of nude for articles

A serious accusation dropped like a bomb in the sports department of TV Gazeta. The manager of the São Paulo broadcaster, Michelle Giannella, reportedly ordered reporters or producers to seek contact with athletes and advisors by sending semi-nude photos in exchange for interviews.

According to a report by the UOL portal, two former employees who would have received these orders, in addition to five more people who witnessed the instruction in meetings, denounced the conduct of Michelle, who denies the accusations.

Read too:

According to the sources heard by the report, the recommendations became frequent when Michelle was promoted to department manager in 2019.

A reporter who asked not to be named spoke about what her superior’s meetings and instructions were like.

“I’ve experienced a lot of machismo in the Gazeta, and I used to play around to get space. It got better, and when that kind of thing was finally out of fashion, I had to hear this absurdity from a woman. She spoke with a smile on her face. I felt like an incompetent person who would only be able to work if I showed my body,” said one of the two professionals interviewed who said they had not complied with the order.

Another who spoke about the accusation was Guilherme Camarda, a reporter for Gazeta between 2010 and 2022, who was present at one of the events: “She told the journalist to send a photo in a bikini to get an interview. in front of everyone, as if it were natural.”

Michelle defended herself in a conversation with UOL and denied the orientation. “That doesn’t exist, that’s a lie. I’m a woman, I’ve been in this job for 24 years and I’ve never used my body to expose myself or to get something with an athlete. And tell a woman to send a photo in a bikini to an advisor? For God’s sake, folks, they don’t have that.”

Keep reading

Michelle Giannella has presented Gazeta Esportiva, a daily sports program on TV Gazeta, since 2000. Three years later, in 2003, she took over the presentation of Mesa Redonda, one of the most traditional sports debate programs in the country. In 2019, she took over the management of the sports department, leaving the post of executive editor of the website Gazeta Esportiva, a position she had held since 2015.

Another situation reported by sources in the report says that a reporter presented a medical certificate and Michelle said, in an open meeting, that the document was fake. Another, who developed depression attributed to the boss’s behavior, was fired. The accused says that she does not remember the resignation of the employee with depression, only that the resignation exam points to the disease.

Celso Cardoso, sports commentator and head of news at the station, declined to comment. Chico Lang, who was once head of reporting for the São Paulo broadcaster, defended his colleague saying he had never witnessed such attitudes on the part of Michelle.

The presenter says she is being the victim of a plot by employees “who did not accept the dismissals”. “I’m climbing positions in my work. I’m a person — for God’s sake who is listening to me —, I’m a failure, I’m a mother, I make a lot of mistakes, but I try a lot to improve as a human being. I got a soccer table for my children and I took this table to our newsroom, for people to play, because I like to have a nice environment”, he explains.

Gazeta released a statement saying that “the allegations of bullying in the sports department are unfounded. There are no internal and legal records on the subject, which came to our attention only through the press. However, based on these signs, we inform you that the sports department’s personnel management is being closely monitored in order to ensure the maintenance of the team’s good professional environment.”