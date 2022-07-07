Health confirms second case of monkeypox in Paraná

Image: Reproduction

The Secretary of State for Health (Sesa) confirmed this Wednesday (6th) the second case of monkeypox in Paraná. It is about a young man, 27 years old, resident in Curitiba, with a recent trip to Europe.

Another case of a 31-year-old man with a travel history to São Paulo, also a resident of Curitiba, had already been confirmed on Sunday (3). So far, confirmations are considered imported — when there is no local transmission.

There are also eight other cases under investigation in the municipalities of Curitiba (4), Cascavel (1), Londrina (1), Campina Grande do Sul (1) and Pinhais (1). Patients have a history of travel or contact with a confirmed case.

Samples from all patients were collected and sent to the State Central Laboratory (Lacen), responsible for articulating with the Ministry of Health, to be sent to the reference laboratory for cases of this disease, in São Paulo.

Monkeypox is a viral disease and transmission between humans occurs mainly through contact with skin lesions of infected people. The infection causes a rash that usually develops on the face and then spreads to other parts of the body. The main symptoms involve fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, lymphadenopathy, chills and fatigue.

Newsroom Has Londrina with Sesa