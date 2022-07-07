Health discloses vaccination points for pets and humans in DF

After the first case of human rabies in the Federal District in 44 years, the Health Department anticipated the rabies vaccination campaign for this Wednesday (6/7). The points to immunize dogs and cats are open from 9 am to 5 pm. In humans, they can be found in hospitals and Basic Health Units (UBS), but exclusively in cases of suspicion confirmed by a doctor.

The domestic animal must be vaccinated from three months and it is necessary that the vaccination is reinforced annually. “Anger is a preventable disease. There is a vaccine, and we have stock to vaccinate”, warns the director of Epidemiological Surveillance, Fabiano dos Anjos Martins.

The following are the rabies vaccination sites:

For animals, go to this link.

For humans, see below:

Hospitals with serum and Basic Health Units (BHU) with vaccines.

care and treatment

In the event of a possible infection, the person should go to a health facility as soon as possible for the first care. “The health professional is the one who evaluates, who is supported by a protocol that will verify if the animal has a history of vaccination, if it is aggressive, among other factors”, informs Martins.

The specialist explains that there are two possible treatment measures with human rabies prophylaxis: pre-exposure and post-exposure, after professional evaluation.

Pre-exposure prophylaxis should be indicated for people at risk of permanent exposure to the rabies virus, during occupational activities performed by professionals such as veterinarians. In the case of post-exposure, they must be evaluated according to the characteristics of the wound and the animal involved.

Human rabies in 44 years

The patient is hospitalized in a public health unit in the DF, is between 15 and 19 years old and is in serious condition. The folder confirmed, on Tuesday afternoon, that he resides in DF and was scratched by a cat on May 25. On July 15, he began to experience symptoms of rabies, such as fever and eye pain.

Until then, the only case of human rabies in the Federal District had been registered in 1978. The last diagnosed occurrence of the disease in dogs occurred in 2000 and, in cats, in 2001. The rabies virus circulates in the DF in bats, cattle, horses and other animals.

The rabies virus is present in the saliva of infected animals and is transmitted mainly through bites. Eventually, scratching and licking of mucous membranes or injured skin can also cause the infection. The vaccine against the disease in humans is available only after exposure to risk.

