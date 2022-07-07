Health plan reimburses surgery outside the accredited network, decides STJ | Economy

shutterstock STJ determines that health plan reimburse patients for surgery outside the accredited network, after denial of coverage

A health plan operator will have to reimburse a user for expenses arising from a surgery to place a pacemaker, performed outside the accredited network, after coverage was wrongly denied by the company. The unanimous decision was taken by the Fourth Panel of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), which, however, limited the reimbursement of amounts according to the price list of the contracted plan.

The STJ, in fact, partially reformed a judgment of the Court of Justice of Espírito Santo (TJ-ES) on the matter, which had condemned the operator to fully indemnify the costs of the operation. In addition, according to the lower court, the company should reward the patient — a resident of Vitória (ES) — for expenses such as accommodation and food, since he had to travel to perform the surgery in a hospital in São Paulo.

understand the case

After the surgical procedure, the patient filed the lawsuit asking for full reimbursement of expenses (material damage), including a companion, in addition to compensation for moral damages. The request was upheld in the first and second instances. But the operator appealed, and the case went to the Superior Court of Justice.

In a monocratic (individual) decision, Minister Luis Felipe Salomão accepted the operator’s appeal. The company claimed that the patient wanted to impose payment on a high-cost hospital in another city, rather than filing a lawsuit to force the plan to cover the treatment.

It was then the user’s turn to appeal. He presented an internal grievance, which was accepted by the Fifth Class, following the understanding of Minister Marco Buzzi. The magistrate understood that the denial of coverage was really undue, since the placement of a pacemaker was essential and urgent, as there was a risk of death.

Also according to the minister, the health plan’s justifications that the treatment would not be provided for in the contract and that the surgery was performed outside the accredited network and the coverage area of ​​the plan could not be considered by the STJ, since they had not been discussed in previous instances of Justice.

Limited to list price

Minister Buzzi also recalled previous decisions of the STJ, in which reimbursement of beneficiaries for medical-hospital expenses outside the accredited network should be admitted only in exceptional cases, and even with expenses limited to the list prices of the plans. He disregarded the expenses with accommodation, transport and food, ruling out “any possibility of undue enrichment of the user when using a professional or referral hospital that, many times, demand high sums for the work performed”.

The Fifth Class, however, maintained the indemnification at R$ 10 thousand for moral damages, due to the denial of coverage.

“It is absolutely reasonable in the face of the shock suffered by the author and is within the limits of reasonableness and proportionality”, justified Buzzi.