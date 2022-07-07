Heloísa surrenders to love and marries Leonidas

In ‘Beyond Illusion’, starting tomorrow, the 6th, Leônidas (Eriberto Leão) manages to take his “rose” Heloísa (Paloma Duarte) to the altar. After fulfilling the promise to locate the lost daughter of his beloved, Olivia (Debora Ozório), he even received the news that he will be a father. Heloísa, in turn, has the chance to live a new story, much happier and with two children literally within arm’s reach.

By the time of the ceremony, Matias (Antonio Calloni) is still trying to disrupt their wedding by stealing the bride’s dress and causing damage to it. But with the help of the future husband and niece Isadora (Larissa Manoela)Heloísa manages to locate the remaining fabric and the young dressmaker manages to transform it in time for the celebration.

Leonidas, always patient, still reserves a moment of the day to sensitize Matias about the importance of him accepting their marriage since they are friends. The conversation takes effect. Then, Heloísa enters the chapel dazzling, to the total happiness of Leonidas, who was looking forward to the arrival of his beloved.

coexistence remembered

In the toast between friends and family, both recall the difficulties faced during their coexistence. He, resisting her indifference and respecting her feelings, and she, closed to passion., sad for the absence of the daughter she lost, certain that she would never have another chance to be happy. But fate took a turn in the predictions made by her and made the love that Leonidas cultivated so much over the years.

And, if that wasn’t enough, the confusions of the “Helônidas” couple, Joaquim (Danilo Mesquita) is inspired after the celebration and once again asks Isadora (Larissa Manoela) to marry him. And now? What will Davi (Rafael Vitti) do to stop it?