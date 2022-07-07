Henrique and Juliano, Jorge and Mateus, Alok, Thiaguinho and Israel and Rodolffo are the national attractions of the 37th Oktober – GAZ

The suspense about the national shows that will animate the 37th Oktoberfest came to an end this Wednesday, 6th. After two years, the national shows return to the main stage of the party. Henrique and Juliano, Jorge and Mateus, Alok, Thiaguinho and Israel and Rodolffo will be the main attractions of the Festa da Alegria. Besides them, Netto & Henrique, Rooftime and Pedro Libe will also perform at the event. The announcement was made at an event held at Bierhaus, in Oktober Park. At the same time, the official Oktober brewery was also known. It will be Spaten.

To open the schedule of presentations, on October 8th, the most listened Brazilian artist in the world, Alok, the trio Rooftime, and the duo Netto & Henrique, will take the stage. On October 14th, one of the most requested shows on social networks, returns to Santa Cruz do Sul: Henrique & Juliano. Another duo that conquered Brazil, Jorge & Mateus, will perform at the party on October 15, followed by singer Pedro Libe and DJ Cabeção. And to close the program of attractions, on October 22nd, singer Thiaguinho also returns to the event, followed by the duo Israel & Rodolffo.

ALSO READ: “They Want My Crown”: Luana Rech presents a series with candidates for the 37th Oktoberfest Court

According to the president of the Executive Coordination, Roberta Pereira, it will be an unforgettable return, with the national shows, much requested by visitors and followers of the 37th Oktoberfest on social networks. “National shows have always been the hallmark of our Oktoberfest. The public at the party always awaits the launch of the attractions with great anxiety and expectation. We want to provide a lot of joy and relaxation in this return, which promises to stay in the memory and history of our event”, highlighted Roberta.

The national shows of the 37th Oktoberfest are held by Assemp in partnership with GDO Produções, from Chapecó (SC), and Django Promoções, from Lajeado (RS), with support from the Municipality of Santa Cruz do Sul. The presentations take place at the Arena Shows, set up next to the Municipal Stadium field, inside the Oktoberfest Park, always from 11 pm.

ALSO READ: From 1984 to 2021: remember who were the sovereigns of the Santa Cruz Oktoberfest

According to Assemp’s Vice President of Events, Roni Schuh, the sale of tickets for the shows starts this Friday, July 8, at noon, on the internet on the website www.blueticket.com.br or at Casa da CDL, at Praça Getúlio Vargas, in Santa Cruz do Sul.

Brewery

From Munich to Brazil, Spaten was announced once again, this Wednesday, 7th, as the official beer of the 37th Oktoberfest in Santa Cruz do Sul. The brand, which is part of the Ambev portfolio, is an authority on beer and one of the first single malts in the world, with a brewing tradition since 1397.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: see who are the candidates for Queen and Princesses of the 37th Oktoberfest

Munich’s Oktoberfest, the biggest and most iconic celebration of German beer tradition, traditionally opens the festivities by bleeding the first barrel of Spaten every year. At the same time, the last edition of the Oktoberfest in Santa Cruz do Sul had the honor of bleeding the first barrel of Spaten in Brazil, and will continue to do so for another year, reinforcing the Germanic heritage and connection with the birthplace of the celebrations.

In addition to the historical connection, the brand intends to re-signify the role and the consumer experience. “Spaten is an expert in beer and, therefore, could not be left out of the biggest German party in Rio Grande do Sul. Just like the Oktoberfest in Santa Cruz do Sul, the beer proposes an immersion in the beer culture through the palate, with the quality and flavor of a pure malt from the German school, ideal to accompany the public at all times”, explains Joice. Carvalho, brand marketing manager.

ALSO READ: Meet the Executive Coordination of the 37th Oktoberfest

37th Oktoberfest National Shows

October 8th – Alok, Rooftime and Netto & Henrique

Alok, Rooftime and Netto & Henrique October 14 – Henrique & Juliano and DJ Flávio Steffli

– Henrique & Juliano and DJ Flávio Steffli October 15th – Jorge & Mateus, Pedro Libe and DJ Cabeção

– Jorge & Mateus, Pedro Libe and DJ Cabeção October, 22 – Thiaguinho and Israel & Rodolfo

Income values:

Solidarity Arena: 1st Lot – R$ 70.00 (It is necessary to deliver a kilo of non-perishable food on the day of the event)

Arena Meio: 1st Lot – R$ 70.00

Entire Arena: 1st Lot – R$ 140.00

VIP Front Stage: 1st Lot – R$ 140.00 Access to the front of the stage Bars and restrooms available in the sector

Backstage open draft beer and open food: 1st Lot – R$ 475.00 Exclusive access to the front of the stage; Elevated and privileged space at the height of the stage, according to space availability; Living area with bar and gastronomy service and waiter service; Bathrooms for the exclusive use of the sector; Beer Open Bar; Open Food Exclusive menu to be served in the sector. Roast Beef in a Wood-fired Oven Tasty Chicken and Cheese Cushion Ciabatta Bruschetta with Caprese Sauce Cucas with Sausage in Honey Mustard Cream Mini Hot Dog with Australian Bread, Outback style Italian Pasta with 48h Rest in Béchamel Sauce finished with Serra Gaúcha Parmesan German Pretzel with Cheese in the Varal Volante experience



Lots subject to change and/or unavailability without prior notice. Ticket sales start: Friday the 8th via the website www.blueticket.com.br

or at Casa da CDL, at Praça Getúlio Vargas, in Santa Cruz do Sul, from noon.

READ MORE NEWS ABOUT OKTOBERFEST Do you want to receive the main news from Santa Cruz do Sul and region directly on your cell phone? So be part of ourchannel on telegram ! The service is free and easy to use. Just click on this link:https://t.me/portal_gaz . It is notGazette subscriber ? Click here