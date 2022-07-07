“Hire before cariocas want”; Ex-Fla and Santos midfielder becomes available on the market and Santos players ask for his hiring on the web

Santos and Flamengo faced each other last weekend and Rubro-Negro won. Both club directors are on the ball market looking for punctual reinforcements. curiously Santos and Flamenguistas are looking to qualify the midfield with punctual signings. A situation involving a player who passed through both teams draws attention.

This Tuesday (6), the journalist Jorge Nicola reported that Monaco informed the midfielder Jean Lucas who wants to hire Danilo, from Palmeiras, for his place, that is, automatically the athlete must lose space and end up being traded. Jean Lucas is 24 years old and still has his whole career ahead of him.

“This information was confided to me by a person in the market who assures me that Jean Lucas, a Brazilian ex-Flamengo and Santos, who belongs to Monaco, would have even been warned about Monaco’s intention to replace him with the (possible) arrival of Danilo”, said commentator Nicola.

The Brazilian has a contract with Monaco until June 2026. trend is that if he really leaves the European club, he will be loaned. The player was revealed in the youth categories of Flamengo, where he stayed until the beginning of 2019. He was loaned to Santos and lived his peak in the professional at that time, where he won the affection of the fans.

At the time, he was sold and angered Jorge Sampaoli, then Peixe’s coach. The Argentine tried convince him to stay, but could not. The worst thing is that Alvinegro Praiano did not receive anything for the deal, since the loan did not have a window fee. On social media, some Santos fans ask for his return.